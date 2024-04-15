Congress ignored Ambedkar’s teachings: Ex-CM Dhumal

Bilaspur/ Shimla, April 14
Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal on Sunday alleged that the Congress ignored the teachings of Dr BR Ambedkar, one of the main architects of the Indian Constitution, and took credit for the work done by him for the oppressed.
Paying tributes to him on his birth anniversary, Dhumal said Ambedkar would be remembered for the role he played for the weaker sections of society, especially the Scheduled Castes and Tribes.
Addressing a party sammelan of the scheduled castes in Bilaspur district’s Delag, he said Congress always ignored Dr Ambedkar and took all credit of his contribution to the welfare of the poor and the weak.
He urged the public to believe in the policies and programmes of the BJP which, he said, has followed the footsteps of Ambedkar in reality.
It was the BJP that launched schemes for the poor and weaker sections of society in the name of Dr Ambedkar.
