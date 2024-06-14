Congress in-charges for Assembly byelections

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 13

The Congress has appointed Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, Education Minister Rohit Thakur and Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani as in-charges for the bypoll in the Dehra, Nalagarh and Hamirpur Assembly constituencies, respectively. The bypolls in these Assembly constituencies have been necessitated following the resignation of three Independent MLAs representing these seats.

the Congress has won four of six seats in the byelections held alongside the Lok Sabha poll. “The Congress has won four seats in the recent Assembly byelections, which proves that the people of the state are happy with the policies, programmes and leadership of the government and the voters have rejected the horse-trading policies of the BJP,” said Rajneesh Kimta, the general secretary of the state Congress.

The Congress is in the midst of deliberations to finalise their candidates from these seats. The Congress candidates, who lost on these seats in the Vidhan Sabha elections in 2022, would be hoping for another shot at victory in the by-elections.

Dr Pushpender Verma would be hoping to get the ticket from Hamirpur, Hardeep Bawa from Nalagarh and Rajesh Sharma from Dehra. However, the possibility of new candidates from these seats can’t be ruled out at the moment.

“There’s no dearth of candidates in the party. We are in a situation where we have to choose from many hopefuls,” said Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi.

