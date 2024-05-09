Congress indulging in divisive politics, talks of religion-based quota, says Nadda

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 8

BJP national president JP Nadda today accused the Congress of indulging in divisive politics, a proof of which was the promise of reservation based on religion, which was against the spirit of secular India.

Nadda, while addressing party workers at a ‘Panna Pramukh’ sammelan on his home turf of Bilaspur, said it was essential that people make the right choice while casting their vote on June 1. “Despite Constitution clearly stating that there will be no religion based reservation, they have done it in Karnataka. Is it not an attempt to take away the reservation of dalits, OBCs and STs,” he asked.

“The Congress is an issueless party with no vision. Congress is Ram virodhi, Sanatan virodhi and rashtra drohi party, so they should not be allowed to come to power,” he remarked. National BJP vice-president Saudan Singh, Anurag Thakur, BJP candidate from Hamirpur, state BJP president Rajeev Bindal, Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan and party MLAs were present at the sammelan.

“For the BJP it is not a question of winning the election but enhancing the victory margin. It should be a one-sided victory,” he stated. The BJP must win all four Lok Sabha and also all six assembly by-polls as its political fallout will be very significant, he said in an oblique reference to the possible fall of the Congress government in Himachal.

Nadda said it was Modi, who abrogated Article 370 and gave relief to Muslim women by ending triple talaaq.

In Mandi, Nadda said that the Congress and other parties were promoting nepotism. He addressed the first public meeting of the BJP at Segali in the Nachan Assembly segment.

He said that on the one side, there was strong leadership provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and on the other, there was the INDIA bloc indulging in nepotism.

“This election is not just about BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut but an election to fulfil the resolve of a developed India,” he added.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut also addressed the public and targeted the Congress government in the state.

