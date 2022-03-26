Congress key challenger, AAP no threat: BJYM

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 25

National president of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and MP Lok Sabha Tejasvi Surya today said that Congress was the BJP’s main challenger in the ensuing Assembly elections in the state while Aam Adami Party (AAP) posed no threat to the party.

Surya, who was here for a two-day visit to address a state-level youth congregation, exhorted the youth to strengthen the “One Booth 20 Youth” programme. He also gave tips to the youth to step up poll preparedness for the ensuing Assembly polls in the state.

Surya announced Bharat Darshan programme for the party activists which would begin from his home state of Karnataka.

As many as 20 to 25 Yuva Morcha activists would stay in Karnataka to strengthen the party’s base.

While addressing mediapersons here today, Surya said that “One Booth 20 Youth” programme had picked up pace and even in places like Spiti which was an exemplary achievement.

When asked about the challenge posed by Aam Adami Party in Himachal for the ensuing Assembly poll, he denied any threat. He alleged that the Congress had ignored the youth while the Bhartiya Janta Party-government in the state and at the Centre had floated several schemes for them.

He elaborated upon various initiatives of the Bhartiya Janta Party governments in this direction.

Residents hassled: Residents were inconvenienced in the day as the administration had closed the Chambaghat-Old Bus stand road for vehicles from 9 am to 2 pm in view of the Yuva Morcha’s programme. Hapless people were seen walking on this stretch to reach their destination. Traffic moved at a snail’s pace on the Mall Road as the youth congregation created jams with hundreds of vehicles and youth attending the programme.