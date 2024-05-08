Congress lacks leadership, direction: Diya Kumari

Nahan, May 7
The BJP on Tuesday organised a ‘Panna Pramukh’ programme at Satiwala in the Nahan Assembly constituency. The event was graced by the presence of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, who delivered an impassioned address to the party faithfuls gathered on the occasion.
Diya Kumari alleged the Congress lacked leadership, direction and purpose. She highlighted a prevailing atmosphere of exuberance throughout India, with both BJP supporters and the populace eagerly anticipating the re-election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third term.
Diya Kumari praised the efforts of MP Suresh Kashyap for his diligent representation of the state’s interests in the Lok Sabha. She urged constituents to ensure Kashyap’s victory in the Shimla parliamentary constituency to further propel the state’s developmental trajectory.
State BJP chief Rajeev Bindal also criticised Sukhu, citing statements of late Virbhadra Singh, who had once labeled Sukhu as a “blackmailer”, who shirked responsibilities and shifted blame onto others.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine globally
According to media reports, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has ...
Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip
Reports say Capt Amarinder Singh had then handed Trudeau and...
3 Independent MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Government
Government is in 'safe zone' as there can’t be a no-trust mo...
Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group
Ms Malhotra will assume charge on May 14
Army jawan held for demanding Rs 2.5 crore from Sena (UBT) leader to manipulate EVMs
The accused is a resident of Pathardi in Maharashtra’s Ahmed...