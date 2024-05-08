Congress lacks leadership, direction: Diya Kumari

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 7

The BJP on Tuesday organised a ‘Panna Pramukh’ programme at Satiwala in the Nahan Assembly constituency. The event was graced by the presence of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, who delivered an impassioned address to the party faithfuls gathered on the occasion.

Diya Kumari alleged the Congress lacked leadership, direction and purpose. She highlighted a prevailing atmosphere of exuberance throughout India, with both BJP supporters and the populace eagerly anticipating the re-election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third term.

Diya Kumari praised the efforts of MP Suresh Kashyap for his diligent representation of the state’s interests in the Lok Sabha. She urged constituents to ensure Kashyap’s victory in the Shimla parliamentary constituency to further propel the state’s developmental trajectory.

State BJP chief Rajeev Bindal also criticised Sukhu, citing statements of late Virbhadra Singh, who had once labeled Sukhu as a “blackmailer”, who shirked responsibilities and shifted blame onto others.

