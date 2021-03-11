Himachal Congress leader Arun Sharma joins AAP

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 6

HPCC spokesperson Arun Sharma joined AAP in New Delhi yesterday.

He was accompanied by Kullu INTUC district general secretary Sanjay Sharma and both joined AAP in the presence of Himachal AAP election in-charge Satyender Jain.

Arun is close to former Union Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde and was a strong contender for the Congress ticket from the Kullu Sadar Assembly constituency in the last two elections. He was also the founder member of the Brahman Sabha in Kullu and remained its president for a long tenure.