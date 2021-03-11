Congress leader targets Anil over development

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 13

Champa Thakur, Congress leader from Mandi Sadar, today targeted the BJP MLA Anil Sharma over development issues in the Sadar Assembly constituency here.

Addressing a press conference here, Champa said, “The MLA failed to ensure development of the constituency. A 191 MW power project was proposed at Than-Plaun in but it could not be executed. The project could generate jobs. Anil had remained Power Minister in the BJP regime for some time but he failed to execute the project.”

“Anil failed to bring road projects to this constituency under the National Bank for Agriculture Rural Development and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

He never raised issues related to the public in Vidhan Sabha. During the BJP regime, the youth were ignored for government jobs,” she said. She said Anil should issue a white paper on his achievements as a BJP MLA.