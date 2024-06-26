Himachal Congress leaders had ignored former Independent MLA Ashish Sharma: BJP

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 25

BJP spokesperson Randhir Sharma and Sri Naina Devi MLA said today that former Independent MLA Ashish Sharma was ignored by Congress leaders though he was supporting the state government.

Randhir, while addressing mediapersons after inaugurating a BJP office in the Bamsan sector of the constituency, said that the government had failed on all fronts and it could not fulfil promises the Congress had made to the people of the state before the last Assembly elections.

He said that soon more senior leaders of the BJP would visit the constituency to garner votes for Ashish Sharma, party candidate from Hamirpur.

Randhir said that Ashish Sharma was one of the three Independent MLAs who had withdrawn support to the Congress government and six Congress MLAs had also left the party due to the indifferent attitude of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. He added that the BJP would win all three Assembly byelections in Hamirpur, Nalagarh and Dehra.

Ashish said that the Chief Minister had ignored the development of the constituency. He added that all works he had urged the Chief Minister to sanction were never cleared. He claimed that he had no other choice but to resign from the Vidhan Sabha.

