Congress leaders jealous of people’s love for PM Modi, says Bindal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 14

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal said today that Congress leaders only wanted to spread fear and confusion in the country.

Bindal, in a press note issued here, said, “The Congress leaders are jealous towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi not because of his actions but from the love of 130 crore Indians for him. They have been out of power for the past 10 years and during this time, they have behaved as if they have lost everything. If Congress leaders continue to behave in a similar fashion, the country will never give them a chance to rule again.”

He said, “At present, there is war, lawlessness and uncertainty in the world. There is an atmosphere of fear about what will happen next and what troubles will arise. In such circumstances, there is need for a strong and powerful India.”

Bindal said, “The BJP is dedicated to serving citizens by making India strong and powerful. An unstable, weak, corrupt and selfish coalition of leaders cannot make the country strong. A party that cannot strengthen itself cannot strengthen the nation, which can be made powerful, prosperous and capable only through the votes of people.”

Bindal said that the BJP’s manifesto contained guarantees given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who always delivered on what he had promised.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Narendra Modi #Rajeev Bindal #Shimla