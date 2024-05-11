Congress leaders’ language shows their feudal mindset: Rajeev Bindal

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 10

State BJP president Rajeev Bindal today flayed Congress for using abusive language against the rebel Congress MLAs, who have joined the BJP.

Bindal participated in the public meeting and nomination programme of Kangra candidate Rajiv Bhardwaj. Most of the BJP leaders, who addressed the rally, sought votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bindal, while addressing a press conference, said that the language of Congress leaders reflected their feudal mindset. This also shed light on why elected MLAs left the party and joined the BJP. The Congress had not only axed its own MLAs but has used the same axe on the people of the state during its 15-month rule. The people have been burdened with more taxes and employees have been denied their dues.

Bindal said the Congress leaders had talked about giving OBC reservation to Muslims and this party had also opposed Lord Rama.

He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had guaranteed the welfare of the poor in the country. Modi has lifted 25 crore people out of poverty during his tenure. He is giving free ration to 80 crore people. Modi has built 4 crore concrete houses for the poor and will construct 3 crore more houses. A free treatment facility has been provided to the poor through the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and this facility will be extended to people above 70 years.

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the Congress had failed to fulfil the guarantees it had announced before the Assembly elections. It was playing tricks with women voters by asking them to fill the forms again for getting Rs 1,500 per month but the people would not be befooled by such gimmicks of the Congress.

The BJP leaders alleged that the current Congress government was anti-Kangra. They said that the Chief Minister did not want the CUHP north campus to come up at Jadrangal in the Dharamsala Assembly constituency. They added that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu had stopped the practice of winter sojourn in Kangra and many government offices had been shifted out of the district.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Dharamsala #Kangra #Rajeev Bindal