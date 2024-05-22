Congress leaders pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 21

Education Minister Rohit Thakur along with other Congress leaders here today paid homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 33rd death anniversary at the Rajiv Bhawan, the state headquarters of the party.

The minister said the late former Prime Minister had an important contribution to the country.

He said Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure was short but very historic. “Today, the country is making waves in the IT sector across the world, which was envisioned by Gandhi. Not only this, to ensure the participation of youth in the democracy of the country, the right to vote at the age of 18 was granted during his regime. He also introduced 33 per cent reservation for women in the Panchayati Raj to empower them,” he said.

He added that Gandhi had a profound impact on the country within a short time.

“We are proud that there have been such leaders who have sacrificed their lives for the country,” he said. He also urged the younger generation to follow the ideologies and principals of the former Prime Minister.

