Congress leaders pay tributes to Indira

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 19

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu offered floral tributes to India’s first woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary at the historic Ridge here today.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, MLA Harish Janartha were also present on the occasion. Congress state president Pratibha Singh and other party officials and workers paid their tributes to Indira Gandhi at the party headquarters.

Recalling Indira Gandhi’s contribution in nation building, the Chief Minister said that the country was reaping the benefits of her visionary decisions. The CM said that she made the brave decisions of land reforms and nationalizing the banks to benefit the common man. “Not only this, she made an important contribution in the liberation of Bangladesh, which is an unparalleled example of patriotism,” said Sukhu, adding that she sacrificed her life for the unity and integrity of the country.

Congress president Pratibha Singh said Indira’s contribution to the development of modern India could not be forgotten.

