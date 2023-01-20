Congress leaders took up illegal mining, drug abuse with Rahul

Lalit Mohan
Dharamsala, January 19
Congress leaders, including former minister Asha Kumari and Fatehpur (Kangra) MLA Bhawani Singh Pathania, discussed issues of illegal mining and drug abuse in Himachal Pradesh with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra yesterday.
Sources said that Asha told Rahul that the number of legislators having direct interest in mining business in Himachal was increasing. She briefed him about the impact of illegal mining on the ecology and environment in Himachal.
Asha said that she briefed Rahul about the impact of illegal mining on the lives of the people of Himachal. “Illegal mining is rampant in border areas of Chamba and Kangra. Many bridges like the road and railway bridges over the Chakki river had been damaged due to illegal mining. In Chamba, many areas had faced massive landslides due to illegal mining, she added.
Asha said that besides illegal mining, she briefed Rahul about unscientific cutting of hills in Chamba district due to which many villages face the threat of subsidence. Rahul asked Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu to take tough measures against illegal and unscientific mining, she claimed. She said that it was a matter of concern that “lawbreakers are becoming lawmakers”.
Pathania said that he briefed Rahul about the rising menace of drug abuse among youth in the border areas of Kangra district. The cases of peddling of synthetic drugs in the state, especially in border areas along Punjab, had increased.
Rahul gave them a patient hearing. He expressed faith in Sukhu’s leadership and endorsed steps taken for the implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Colonial mindset: MEA slams BBC documentary on Gujarat riots
Sees agenda behind propaganda | Well-researched, says broadc...
Terrorism alive in J-K, can be ended only by holding dialogue with Pakistan: Farooq Abdullah
Says Kashmiri Pandits need a balm on their wounds which is p...
Protesting Indian wrestlers threaten to move court
Want WFI disbanded | Sports Minister Anurag Thakur assures o...
Jalandhar: Latifpura demolition throws up shady land deals; FIR against 4
Hold 10 fake registries | No mention of khasra nos.