Congress like a crumbling citadel: BJP co-incharge

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 26

Devendra Singh Rana, co-incharge of Himachal BJP, today said while the Congress’ politics still revolved around one family but in the BJP none could claim a right of entitlement.

Rana, while addressing meidapersons here, said the Congress was like a crumbling citadel with all its leaders deserting it. “In the Congress, a leader has been waiting to be anointed as Prime Minister by virtue of his birth in a particular family,” he said in an oblique reference to Rahul Gandhi. The BJP, on the other hand, was a party where a simple party worker could rise to become the Prime Minister or the party president, he added.

He defended the BJP’s move to throw open its doors for Congress leaders. He said a time would come when hardly anybody would be left in the Congress. “Convinced by the BJP ideology and the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of Himachal have made up their mind to vote the BJP back to power. They know that the development of the state is possible only under the BJP government,” he said.

Rana underplayed the presence of rebels in the state and said the situation would change after the last date for withdrawal on October 29.

#Shimla