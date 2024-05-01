Congress made false promises to capture power, says BJP

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 30

No tomato processing unit has come up in Solan despite an announcement having been made by All-India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi during an election rally held here in October 2022 in the run-up to the Assembly poll. The ruling Congress has not even initiated any step to set up any such plant to benefit the tomato growers of the area.

Vivek Sharma, BJP’s state spokesperson, said: “False promises have been made by the Congress to capture power in 2022. In their manifesto under the theme of Himachal and Himachaliyat, the Congress had promised to set up a food processing park in Solan.”

“It is lamentable to note that neither has any budget been set aside nor has any land been identified for setting up any processing park in Solan by the Congress government as promised in their manifesto,” stated Sharma.

He expressed surprise that the Congress was, instead, questioning the BJP on not opening any food processing unit in Solan despite they themselves having promised so in 2022.

Tomato produce worth about Rs 1.5 crore is annually sold through the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee at Solan. The area under tomato cultivation has been increasing every year. In 2004, farmers produced 92,220 metric tonnes of tomato on 2,500 hectares. The yield has now risen to 1,25,400 metric tonnes grown on 4,200 hectares.

The promise, of setting up a tomato processing unit, however, was not new. The BJP, after winning all five Vidhan Sabha seats in the district in 2007, had also promised such a plant.

A site was selected at Do Sarka near Kumarhatti in 2019-20 during the BJP rule. The officials concerned had inspected the site but it was forestland and hence the project required forest clearance. Nothing further was done as the model code of conduct was announced in 2022.

Known for its quality, the tomato of Solan district fetches high prices in the market. It is the main cash crop of the area. Despite that no tomato processing unit has come up.

No tomato processing unit

Known for its quality, the tomato of Solan district fetches high prices in the market. It is the main cash crop of the area. Despite that no tomato processing unit has come up

The prices of tomato had surpassed the apple prices in July last year with 1 kg of premium 'Him Sohna' variety selling for Rs 102 at the Solan APMC. Even the low-grade tomato variety was sold for as much as Rs 33 per kg this season

Feeling cheated, growers lament that the Congress has conveniently forgotten their promise after securing their votes

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Solan