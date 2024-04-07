Congress making false promises to return to power: Bindal

Our Correspondent

Nahan, April 6

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal extended a warm welcome to Shrikant Sharma, the party’s election in-charge for Himachal Pradesh, upon his arrival in Nahan today. He said that April 6 being the foundation day of the BJP was celebrated at every booth in the country. He added that in Himachal Pradesh, the foundation day festivities would extend to all 7,990 booths.

Bindal cautioned people against the reiteration of false promises ahead of the upcoming elections. He said that those who once pledged to reduce inflation within 100 days, eliminate poverty, provide financial assistance to millions of women and create numerous government jobs were now returning with another set of empty promises. He added that such falsehood would no longer sway people and would be rejected.

Shrikant criticised the Nehru-Gandhi family for exploiting the people of the country for votes, using false slogans, temptations and assurances. He pointed out instances where promises such as poverty eradication within 100 days were made, only to be forgotten after coming to power. Sharma highlighted the Congress’ involvement in corruption at all levels and spoke about the departure of several good leaders from the party.

Bindal said that the BJP was a party committed to making India a powerful and prosperous country that was rooted in cultural values. He talked about the BJP’s dedication to the development of every individual in the country, particularly those at the grass-roots level. He lauded the party’s remarkable journey over 44 years, from 1980 to 2024, from having just two MPs to present 303 MPs. “The party has governments in 20 states and it remains steadfast in its mission to fulfil nation-building objectives,” he added.

