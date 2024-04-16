Congress Mandi candidate visits Jakh Devta temple

Our Correspondent

Rampur Bushahar, April 15

Public Works Minister and Congress candidate from Mandi Constituency Vikramaditya Singh attended the consecration of Jakh Devta temple at Racholi Panchayat headquarters near Rampur in Shimla district. Earlier this morning, he also visited Maa Bhima Kali temple in Sarahan to seek blessings for a successful poll.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ programme at Racholi Devta Mandir concluded today with Shikha Phar. During this time, 13 deities arrived from far flung areas to complete the consecration with rituals and regional customs. During the programme, Rampur MLA and Chairman of Seventh Finance Commission Nandlal was present with Vikramaditya.

Vikramaditya being in the ‘Devbhoomi’ it was essential to seek blessings of all the deities, only then could one succeed.

Nandlal said the new temple of Lord Jakh had been consecrated today in the presence of 13 deities. He added that the deities had come from far flung areas, some after walking for more than 200 kilometres and that it was an auspicious occasion for all.

#Congress #Mandi #Shimla