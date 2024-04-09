Congress manifesto a bundle of lies, says state BJP president

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 8

BJP state president Rajiv Bindal, while hitting out at the Congress over its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, said here today that its manifesto was nothing but a bundle of lies.

While addressing media persons at a press conference, he said in the 1970s, the slogan of “Garibi hatao” was raised by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her manifesto and now after 60 years, the Congress is once again talking about eradicating poverty and helping the poor.

“In the 1980s, they promised to end inflation within 100 days and people voted for them and Congress was able to form the government. Now more than 40 years later, they are talking about inflation again,” he said.

Bindal said that Congress deceived the people of Himachal Pradesh in the 2022 Legislative Assembly elections by presenting false guarantees. Similarly, Congress’ manifesto is aimed at dividing the country. “The party responsible for the division of the country on the basis on caste and religion is once again preparing to deceive the country through this manifesto,” he added.

“Congress, in its manifesto, is talking about increasing caste-based reservation by more than 50 per cent and also promises to re-impose Article 370, which created the Kashmir problem. The family that was responsible for creation of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is once again planning to put India’s crown jewel to hell through this manifesto,” he said.

Bindal said a large number of Hindus were massacred while lakhs were forced to leave Kashmir “Today, through this manifesto, a plan to turn the country’s crown jewel into hell is being hatched once again. This manifesto supports Palestine which shelters terrorist organisations like Hamas.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Shimla