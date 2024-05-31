Congress manifesto a reflection of Muslim League’s ideology: Yogi

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, May 30

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said that India would run as per its Constitution and not the Sharia law.

Yogi, while addressing a mammoth gathering at Dhalpur here, alleged that Aurangzeb’s soul had penetrated the Congress. Its manifesto was akin to the pre-Independence ideology of the Muslim League. “Those who glorify Pakistan should not become a burden here and go to Pakistan,” he added.

Yogi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was providing free ration to 80 crore people while 23 crore people of Pakistan were starving.

The UP Chief Minister said BJP’s Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut had given a tough time to Uddhav Thackeray’s government in Maharashtra. “Kangana has the devotion of Meera, the aura of Rani Padmavati and the bravery of Rani Lakshmi Bai,” he added.

He said that the present elections were between ‘Ram bhakts’ (supporters of Lord Rama) and ‘Ram drohis’ (adversaries of Lord Rama). “The Congress had challenged the existence of Lord Rama while the BJP had built the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Ram Drohis are those who support terrorism and Naxalism, raise questions on the existence and identity of India, obstruct India’s development and rob the poor. A Ram Bhakt is the one for whom the interest of India is paramount.”

He alleged, “The Congress is stating that it will implement personal law and carry out a survey of wealth to hand over half of your hard-earned ancestral properties to intruders by imposing an inheritance tax. The intention of Congress will not be allowed to be fulfilled.”

He said that the people had witnessed the country changing under the leadership of Modi and the prestige of India had improved worldwide. Yogi started his address after offering prayers to Bijli Mahadev and Mata Hadimba. He said that Himachal was “Devbhoomi” and “Veerbhoomi”.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Kullu #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath