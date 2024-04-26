Congress manifesto reflects hidden agenda: Himachal ex-CM PK Dhumal

Hamirpur, April 25
If voted to power, Congress and INDIA alliance will grab private properties as mentioned in the election manifesto. This was stated by former Chief Minister PK Dhumal in a press release here today. He said people should be careful while voting as Congress manifesto reflected hidden agenda.
The former CM said since 2014, the Congress was losing its popularity graph and now trying to weaken Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Dhumal said an adviser of Congress had hinted on the implementation of inheritance tax in line with the USA. He added in 60s and 70s a similar Act was incorporated that was termed as compulsory Deposit Scheme Act. He said the then Congress government made people to deposit a share of their income with the government.
