Congress manifesto reveals minority appeasement agenda: Himachal BJP chief Rajeev Bindal

Our Correspondent

Nahan, April 24

Himachal BJP president Rajeev Bindal, while speaking to mediapersons here today, said that the Congress’ election manifesto had revealed its hidden agenda of appeasement. He alleged that for six decades, the Congress had indulged in divisive politics and exploited people on religious and caste lines for electoral gains.

Bindal accused the Congress of adopting new tactics of Maoism and casteism under the guise of appeasement politics. He termed the provisions in the Congress manifesto, including for a probe into institutional assets, and proposals to make temple properties public, being indicative of a dangerous agenda aimed at promoting class conflict.

He expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Himachal and cited the rise in crime and cases of violence against women. He referred to the recent attack on a college girl student in Palampur and criticised the state government for downplaying its gravity, thus emboldening criminals.

Bindal alleged that the state police were targeting BJP MLAs instead of maintaining law and order. He claimed that MLAs were being harassed and the police were blocking roads to their homes, while the CID was allegedly tapping their phones.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Nahan #Rajeev Bindal