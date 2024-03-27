Congress may persuade Pratibha to take on Kangana

Subhash Rajta
Shimla, March 26
It could be Kangna Ranaut vs Pratibha Singh in the Mandi Parliamentary constituency if the Congress manages to persuade the latter to reconsider her decision to not contest. Pratibha Singh, who is the state Congress president and sitting MP from Mandi Parliamentary constituency, had refused to contest a few days back, citing discouraged workers and her duty as the party president to help other candidates win as the reasons for her refusal.
Now, the speculation is rife that she has been asked to reconsider her decision. “There’s a meeting of the coordination committee in Chandigarh tomorrow in which top state leaders and AICC party in-charge Rajeev Shukla is likely to participate. We will know after the meeting whether or not the party president has changed her mind on contesting the election,” said a party leader.
What gives further impetus to the possible Pratibha-Kangna contest from Mandi Parliamentary constituency is the state party chief’s mellowed stance on contesting the elections. “Whenever the party high command has asked me to contest the elections, I have never backed out. As for this election, I have apprised the party high command of my decision. Whatever the high command decides, I will follow it,” she told a news agency on Monday.
Pratibha Singh had won the seat thrice, including in the 2021 bypoll. Her family has strong influence in the Assembly segments of Rampur (Shimla), Bharmour (Chamba), Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, which form part of the Mandi Lok Sabha seat.
Meanwhile, her son and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh praised Kangana as an actor but said fulltime politics was an altogether different cup of tea.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Arvind Kejriwal's wife to issue press statement at noon today; big revelations likely
Earlier on Tuesday evening, Sunita met the Delhi Chief Minis...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...