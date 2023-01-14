Congress misguiding on OPS: Kashyap

Shimla/Dharamsala, January 13
BJP state president Suresh Kashyap today accused the Congress of misguiding people on the old pension scheme (OPS) and its other poll promises. He said that the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government was now looking towards the Central Government for the amount deducted under the new pension scheme (NPS).
He said, “This money has already been invested for the nation’s development. The Congress had made such an announcement in Chhattisgarh but it’s still a mere announcement.”
