Congress’ MLA GR Musafir to fight as Independent

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 22

Seven-term Congress MLA GR Musafir has announced that he will file his nomination as an Independent after being denied party ticket for the Pacchad seat. This has spelt trouble for the Congress which had roped in a BJP rebel Dyal Pyari as its nominee for the seat.

Musafir had started his career as an Independent in 1982 and registered his first victory in the Assembly elections. He later joined the Congress and went on to win seven consecutive elections in 1985, 1990, 1993, 1998, 2003 and 2007. He, however, lost three consecutive poll comprising byelection in 2019.

Musafir, who met his supporters at Rajgarh, announced that he would file his nomination on October 25.