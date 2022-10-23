Congress’ MLA GR Musafir to fight as Independent

Solan, October 22
Seven-term Congress MLA GR Musafir has announced that he will file his nomination as an Independent after being denied party ticket for the Pacchad seat. This has spelt trouble for the Congress which had roped in a BJP rebel Dyal Pyari as its nominee for the seat.
Musafir had started his career as an Independent in 1982 and registered his first victory in the Assembly elections. He later joined the Congress and went on to win seven consecutive elections in 1985, 1990, 1993, 1998, 2003 and 2007. He, however, lost three consecutive poll comprising byelection in 2019.
Musafir, who met his supporters at Rajgarh, announced that he would file his nomination on October 25.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister
The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...
WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed
Meta did not say what led to the outage
WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny
WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...
Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India
Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...
Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone
Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...