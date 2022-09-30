Congress model will bring prosperity in Himachal Pradesh, says Bhupesh Baghel

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, September 29

The Congress model of development will bring prosperity in Himachal Pradesh. The BJP has failed to properly govern the state, said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel while addressing a Sankalp rally organised at Sujanpur, near here, today.

He said that the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state had failed to control price rise and unemployment. Besides these two factors, corruption, poor development, recruitment scams and wastage of public money on publicity would also contribute to the BJP’s defeat in the elections.

Baghel alleged that the BJP was anti-farmer. Instead of doubling the income of farmers, it had doubled their cultivation cost.

Rajiv Shukla, Congress HP in-charge, said that the BJP had promised ‘one rank, one pension’ but instead implemented ‘no rank, no pension’ by introducing the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the Army.