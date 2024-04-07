Congress must prove horse-trading charge to avoid defamation cases, says Anurag

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 6

Congress leaders, who are levelling the charge of horse-trading against the BJP in the state, will have to prove it or they should be ready to face defamation cases, said Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur while speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the BJP Sathapana Divas programme at Jagatkhana in Bilaspur district today.

He said that the Congress leadership in the state could not keep its leaders and was now levelling allegations against the BJP in despair. He added that it was unfortunate that the Congress government could neither satisfy its MLAs not the people of the state and had failed on all fronts.

Anurag said that the Congress was busy saving a family from splitting. He added that if the Congress lost all Lok Sabha seats this time, it could level similar allegations against voters. He added that the BJP would win all four Lok Sabha seats and six Assembly byelections in the state as people trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He alleged that the manifesto of the Congress was a bundle of lies.

On Kangana Ranaut, BJP candidate from the Mandi parliamentary constituency, Anurag said that she was a native of Mandi while Abhishek Manu Singhvi was an paratrooper. He added that Kangana would win with a big margin of votes.

Earlier, Anurag participated in the BJP Sathapna Divas programmes organised at various places in the district. Shri Naina Deviji MLA Randhir Sharma, who accompanied him, said that the BJP was working with the single motive of ushering in growth and development in the country. He added that the BJP was the only political party in the country that followed the values and ideology of national building.

