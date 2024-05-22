Congress never gave priority to national interest: Anurag Thakur

Our Correspondent

Una, May 21

Had the Congress while in power at the Centre given priority to national interest in its agenda, India would have long become a global superpower, said BJP candidate from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat Anurag Thakur while addressing a public meeting in the Kutlehar Assembly segment in Una today.

Anurag said that the Congress had been involved in many scams, damaging the nation’s image. He claimed that as per confirmed reports, the BJP had already secured 300 seats by the end of the fifth phase of polling and would cross the 400 mark in the next two phases. He claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was losing the election from Raebareli but was getting huge support from Pakistan.

Anurag said that during the 10-year rule of Narendra Modi, a 6,800 km road network was created along international borders and weapons worth Rs one lakh crore were manufactured in India. He added, “Today, we are exporting state-of-the art weapons like Brahmos missiles. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, 11 peace accords have been signed in Northeast states and Naxalism has declined considerably.”

