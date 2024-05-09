Congress nominee among five file nominations

Shimla, May 8
Five candidates, including Anuradha Rana, Congress candidate from Lahaul-Spiti, today filed their nomination on the second day for filing papers.
BSP candidate Prakash Chand Bhardwaj (65) of Gadhyani village was the only one to file his nomination for the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Eight nominations have been filed so far.
Anuradha Rana (31) filed her nominations for the Lahaul-Spiti bypoll on Congress ticket while Anil Kumar (53) of Malang village also filed his papers from Lahaul-Spiti.
Manohar Lal (44) filed his nomination as an Independent candidate for the Gagret Assembly bypoll while Satish Kumar (36) filed his papers as an Independent candidate from the Dharamsala seat.
No nominations were filed from the Kangra, Hamirpur and Shimla parliamentary constituencies. Similarly, no nominations were filed for the Kutlehar, Barsar and Sujanpur Assembly constituencies for by-poll today.
