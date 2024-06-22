Congress nominee Verma files papers for Hamirpur bypoll

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 21

Congress party candidate Pushpinder Verma filed nomination papers for the Assembly bypoll at the SDM office here today. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, HPCC president Pratibha Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri were also present. Significantly, Hamirpur Assembly seat was vacated after its Independent MLA Ashish Sharma resigned from the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha recently and joined the BJP. Notably, Ashish Sharma is again contesting the byelection, now as a BJP candidate.

Earlier addressing the gathering at Gandhi Chowk, Pushpinder Verma said despite his defeat in the 2022 elections, he continued to help people and get their work done from the government.

He thanked the Chief Minister for addressing the problems of the people of his constituency. He said apart from the general problems, the CM had started development projects amounting to over Rs 400 crore in the district and over Rs 150 crore in the constituency. Lambasting BJP candidate Ashish Sharma, Verma said he had no reason to resign and seek a mandate by contesting the election again.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Hamirpur #Mukesh Agnihotri #Pratibha Singh #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu