‘Congress only makes promises, doesn’t fulfil them’ says Sanjay Tandon, Himachal BJP co-incharge

Has wrong distribution of tickets resulted in resentment and revolt among leaders and cadre?

There is no wrong distribution of tickets. These have been allotted judicially based on several surveys at various levels after knowing the viewpoint and in consultation with the party cadre and considering the prevailing situation in the Assembly constituencies.

The Congress has just made a declaration and not implemented the OPS in any state. It only makes promises, but doesn’t fulfil them. The BJP’s stand on it will be clarified in the vision document soon.

Can rebels play a spoilsport for the official party candidates?

It is evident that the situation is conducive and the party is coming back to power and therefore, leaders wish to contest on the BJP ticket. We are not worried and have stopped thinking about the rebels and are focusing on the campaign, poll management and public contact. The final fight is at the booth and the BJP has a strong force of seven lakh workers, who are being energised to go for the door-to-door campaign.

The Congress announced that it would implement the old pension scheme in its first Cabinet meet after being voted to power. What’s the BJP stand on it?

The Congress has just made a declaration and not implemented the old pension scheme in any state. It only makes promises, but does not fulfil them. The stand of the BJP on the old pension scheme will be clarified in the vision document, which will be released in the next two or three days.

Star campaigners like the PM and Union ministers are campaigning in the state. What will be the impact?

The star campaigners connect with the people in their own style. Himachal is considered as the second home of the biggest star campaigner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Minister Smriti Irani is quite popular among the womenfolk and so are other leaders in their respective segments.

The BJP has given a slogan of the double-engine government. Do you think it will benefit the party in the Assembly polls?

People will vote on performance and we have shown results of the double-engine government and what it can achieve. Himachal being a hilly terrain has fewer resources and, therefore, the help of the Centre is essential. The Ayushman Bharat scheme of the Centre and the Himcare scheme of the state to cover all people is an example of the double-engine government, which benefits the common man.

