 ‘Congress only makes promises, doesn’t fulfil them’ says Sanjay Tandon, Himachal BJP co-incharge : The Tribune India

The Tribune INTERVIEW

‘Congress only makes promises, doesn’t fulfil them’ says Sanjay Tandon, Himachal BJP co-incharge

‘Congress only makes promises, doesn’t fulfil them’ says Sanjay Tandon, Himachal BJP co-incharge

BJP co-incharge for Himachal Sanjay Tandon



The BJP has a strong force of seven lakh workers and rebels are not a worry as tickets were distributed on the basis of prevailing situation, cadre viewpoint and surveys. The stand on the old pension scheme will be clarified in vision document to be released soon and people will vote on the performance of the double-engine government, BJP co-incharge for Himachal Sanjay Tandon tells Bhanu P Lohumi. Excerpts:

Has wrong distribution of tickets resulted in resentment and revolt among leaders and cadre?

There is no wrong distribution of tickets. These have been allotted judicially based on several surveys at various levels after knowing the viewpoint and in consultation with the party cadre and considering the prevailing situation in the Assembly constituencies.

The Congress has just made a declaration and not implemented the OPS in any state. It only makes promises, but doesn’t fulfil them. The BJP’s stand on it will be clarified in the vision document soon.

Can rebels play a spoilsport for the official party candidates?

It is evident that the situation is conducive and the party is coming back to power and therefore, leaders wish to contest on the BJP ticket. We are not worried and have stopped thinking about the rebels and are focusing on the campaign, poll management and public contact. The final fight is at the booth and the BJP has a strong force of seven lakh workers, who are being energised to go for the door-to-door campaign.

The Congress announced that it would implement the old pension scheme in its first Cabinet meet after being voted to power. What’s the BJP stand on it?

The Congress has just made a declaration and not implemented the old pension scheme in any state. It only makes promises, but does not fulfil them. The stand of the BJP on the old pension scheme will be clarified in the vision document, which will be released in the next two or three days.

Star campaigners like the PM and Union ministers are campaigning in the state. What will be the impact?

The star campaigners connect with the people in their own style. Himachal is considered as the second home of the biggest star campaigner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Minister Smriti Irani is quite popular among the womenfolk and so are other leaders in their respective segments.

The BJP has given a slogan of the double-engine government. Do you think it will benefit the party in the Assembly polls?

People will vote on performance and we have shown results of the double-engine government and what it can achieve. Himachal being a hilly terrain has fewer resources and, therefore, the help of the Centre is essential. The Ayushman Bharat scheme of the Centre and the Himcare scheme of the state to cover all people is an example of the double-engine government, which benefits the common man.

#BJP #Congress

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bibi Jagir Kaur suspended from party

2
Haryana

MBBS counselling stalled at Rohtak PGI as students protest against Haryana govt's bond policy

3
Nation

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt walks with Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra

4
Sports

T20 World Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 5 runs in rain-curtailed match

5
Punjab

Centre targeting Punjab farmers for stubble-burning because of their year-long protests against three farm laws: CM Bhagwant Mann

6
World

Vladimir Putin's not as 'healthy as he portrays', his hands look 'black on top': Report

7
Nation

Modi-Gehlot 'mutual admiration': Sachin Pilot smells a rat, calls for action against Gehlot loyalists; Rajasthan CM says leaders should maintain discipline

8
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

9
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

10
Nation

Russia, Pakistan clash over 'help' to Ukraine

Don't Miss

View All
Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement
Punjab

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement

‘Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai’: Musk’s ‘Blue tick’ bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

This was Neeraj Chopra’s epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video
Trending

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders
Amritsar

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders in Amritsar

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge not qualified for such work: Prosecution tells court
Nation

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge were not qualified for such work, prosecution tells court

Salujas conned banks to turn small family biz into big empire
Ludhiana PART-I

Salujas conned banks to turn small family business into big empire

IndiGo pilot updates on board cricket fan with latest score of T20 match between India and South Africa, airline gets netizens’ shout-out
Trending

IndiGo pilot updates on board cricket fan with latest score of T20 match between India and South Africa, airline gets netizens’ shout-out

Top News

India abstains on Russia-sponsored UNSC resolution involving Ukraine

India abstains on Russia-sponsored UNSC resolution involving Ukraine

Gujarat election dates to be announced at noon today

Gujarat election dates to be announced at noon today

Assembly bypolls: Voting begins in 7 seats in 6 states

Bypoll for 7 Assembly seats in 6 states gets under way

A contest symbolic of the fierce turf war between the BJP an...

Polling begins for Adampur bypoll in Haryana

Polling begins for Adampur bypoll in Haryana

Voting begins at 7am and will continue till 6pm

Centre targeting Punjab farmers, claims Mann

Centre targeting Punjab farmers over stubble-burning because of their protests against three farm laws: Bhagwant Mann

'BJP holds Punjab responsible for air pollution, while spare...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC nod to reinstate 130 sacked staff

Amritsar MC nod to reinstate 130 sacked staff

Few takers for foot overbridge outside Amritsar railway station

Detainees in jail to be informed about case status: District judge

Gang of vehicle lifters busted, 2 arrested in Tarn Taran

Delimitation survey will be completed within week: Amritsar MC

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

CTU plans to purchase 60 buses for outstation routes

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking plans to purchase 60 buses for outstation routes

Infection waning, Covid turns endemic: Experts

Covid: 6 infected in Chandigarh

Panchayat elections: Panchkula district sees 86.7% turnout

Treetops chopped at Chhat, residents fume

Delhi AQI ‘very poor’; work from home, cut travel, residents told

Delhi AQI 'very poor'; work from home, cut travel, residents told

Delhi Govt to open 100 mohalla clinics for women

Three vehicle thieves held after gunfight with police in Noida

Inmates fight in Central Jail, 17 booked

Inmates fight in Central Jail, 17 booked

Potholes on highway damage car, toll operator fined Rs 50,000

MLA Rana Gurjeet ‘avoids’ HC summons, told to deposit Rs 25K

Government to hold quiz contests on state’s art & culture: Minister

PTU staffer moves HC against registrar’s appointment

Ludhiana traders oppose hiked parking rates

Ludhiana traders oppose hiked parking rates

Vending zones still a distant dream, Ludhiana MC delaying process, say vendors

Remove encroachments along Buddha Nullah: Ludhiana MC Commissioner to officials

Ludhiana MC record rooms to turn smart

Potholed Dehliz Road a threat for motorists

Patiala: Staff crunch hits Covid testing

Patiala: Staff crunch hits Covid testing

Amid ministers' visits, Punjabi varsity hopes for windfall

PPS Nabha shine in athletics meet

Patiala MC issues challans to dairy owners