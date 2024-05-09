Congress picks Jaggi for Dharamsala bypoll

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 8

After much delay, the Congress today announced Davinder Jaggi as its candidate for the Dharamsala Assembly byelection. Jaggi, a former Mayor of Dharamsala, was the choice of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Sources said that Jaggi got the ticket due to the ardent support of the Chief Minister though senior Congress leaders from Kangra had expressed reservations over his candidature. Jaggi’s nomination has increased the chances of a four-corner contest in the Dharamsala byelection. BJP rebel Rakesh Chaudhary, who was one of the aspirants of the Congress ticket, had already announced that if he was not given the Congress ticket, he would contest the byelection as an Independent candidate.

The Gaddi community has been lobbying for the grant of the Congress ticket to Vijay Inder Karan. The community leaders at a press conference here yesterday announced that if the Congress did not give ticket to Vijay Inder Karan, they would field an Independent candidate to fight the Dharamsala bypoll.

Sukhu’s choice

Davinder Jaggi, a former Mayor of Dharamsala, was the choice of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

The Gaddi community has been lobbying for the grant of the Congress ticket to Vijay Inder Karan

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Dharamsala #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu