Congress pitches tent to keep vigil on EVMs in Bhuntar

Our Correspondent

Kullu, November 19

Congress workers have put up a tent outside the strongroom in Bhuntar to keep a watch on the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

On toes till dec 8 Twelve Congress workers of Lahaul-Spiti have taken permission to keep vigil on the EVMs till the counting of votes starts on December 8 morning.

The counting of votes of the Lahaul-Spiti constituency will be held at Bhuntar and the EVMs have been kept in a strongroom here.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) secretary Pyare Lal Sharma said two persons were on duty alternately outside the strongroom.

According to the information, to ensure the security of the EVMs, the state Congress high command has instructed the district administration to guard the strongrooms.

Though there is no such activity by the party outside the strongrooms in Banjar, Anni, Manali and Kullu, Congress workers are secretly keeping a close watch on these.

Banjar Congress president Dushyant Thakur said they had not put up tents but party workers had been asked to keep an eye on the strongroom from time to time. He said the Congress was keeping a strict vigil on the EVMs so that they were not tampered with in any way.