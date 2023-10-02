Congress politicising women quota issue, says Thakur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, October 1

The Congress was unnecessarily politicising the women quota law over the OBC issue, said Union minister Anurag Thakur here today. The Congress itself could not get that law passed in the Lok Sabha and it continued to delay it, he alleged.

Speaking on the disaster relief, Anurag Thakur said the Centre had released over Rs 862 crore for the rehabilitation of disaster-affected people in the state. That financial assistance was given in four instalments, he added.

He said the state government had not disclosed how much financial help it had given to the people in distress. The Centre would extend all help to address the plight of people affected due to the rain disaster. He said this was the time to help out people and not politicise the issue or look for an opportunity to make political gains.

He said the Congress and its allies were talking of weakening the Sanatan Dharma, but that would not be accepted by the people of the country. Earlier, he inaugurated the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan from Deotsidh near here.

