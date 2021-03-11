Congress prepares at booth level to counter BJP in Assembly poll

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 11

The Congress is gearing up for the Assembly poll as it prepares to counter the BJP’s Panna and Tridev Sammelans with its programme “Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot.”

The election management committee of the Congress, headed by MLA Ram Lal Thakur, will hold its first meeting on June 17 at the state party office here. Other members include vice-chairman of the committee Kuldeep Pathania, AICC secretary Anirudh Singh and convener Raghubir Singh Bali.

“The Congress will launch various programmes to gear up the party cadres, with thrust being on the “Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot” programme to make the party strong at the grassroot level,” said Ram Lal. He said efforts would be made to get the maximum youth and women associated with the party. The Congress is keen to reach out to its grassroot workers and activate them for the poll due later this year.