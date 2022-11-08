Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge arrives in Himachal, to address election rallies in Shimla, Nalagarh on Wednesday

Shimla, November 8
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday arrived here on a two-day visit to poll-bound Himachal Pradesh and held a meeting of top party leaders.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was also present during the meeting, where the party’s election strategy was discussed, sources said.
Kharge will address a poll meeting at Banuti in Shimla and at Panjhera in Nalagarh on Wednesday before returning to Delhi.
Kharge would be campaigning in favour of party candidates for the first time as the Congress chief.
Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat will be the first challenge for Kharge, who has assumed the new role of Congress president taking over from Sonia Gandhi who held the top post for over two decades.
The Congress has lost several states after losing the 2014 Lok Sabha polls to the BJP.
The Congress is also struggling to find prominence in the opposition space amid expanding regional players like AAP and TMC. A number of prominent faces in the Congress have also left the party in recent times.
#Ashok Gehlot #Congress #Mallikarjun Kharge #Nalagarh #Rajasthan #Shimla
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India
President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...
DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks
Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...
Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister
The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...
UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis
It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...
Mumbai court grants bail to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in money-laundering case
Special Judge MG Deshpande had reserved the order last week ...