Himachal Congress questions slow voting via postal ballots

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 25

The Congress has questioned slow voting through postal ballots and urged the Election Commission of India to address their concern.

Rohit Sharma, secretary, state Congress committee, today said, “There are about 1.30 lakh government employee voters in Himachal Pradesh who will have a huge impact on the elections. The slow voting process through postal ballots is a serious issue as many employees are yet to receive ballot papers.”

“Such information is being received continuously from various places. It is an issue of concern for the political parties as in the 2017 Assembly elections there were 18 low margin seats where the winning margin was less than 1,800 votes,” he said.

Sharma said, “The government issues election duty certificates for which employees have to fill form No. 12. The last date for its receipt was fixed as November 7 but many employees, who have filled the form and were deployed on election duty, are yet to receive postal ballots.”

The Congress has requested the ECI to intervene in the matter and ensure that employees were not deprived of their voting right.

