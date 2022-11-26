Himachal Congress questions slow voting via postal ballots

Solan, November 25
The Congress has questioned slow voting through postal ballots and urged the Election Commission of India to address their concern.
Rohit Sharma, secretary, state Congress committee, today said, “There are about 1.30 lakh government employee voters in Himachal Pradesh who will have a huge impact on the elections. The slow voting process through postal ballots is a serious issue as many employees are yet to receive ballot papers.”
“Such information is being received continuously from various places. It is an issue of concern for the political parties as in the 2017 Assembly elections there were 18 low margin seats where the winning margin was less than 1,800 votes,” he said.
Sharma said, “The government issues election duty certificates for which employees have to fill form No. 12. The last date for its receipt was fixed as November 7 but many employees, who have filled the form and were deployed on election duty, are yet to receive postal ballots.”
The Congress has requested the ECI to intervene in the matter and ensure that employees were not deprived of their voting right.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India abstains from anti-Iran UN vote
16 abstentions, West-led UNHRC resolution to probe crackdown...
Efforts to punish 26/11 culprits repeatedly blocked: India
At UN, takes dig at China for repeatedly nixing bids to blac...
At pre-Budget meet, states press for special packages
Punjab seeks Rs 2,500-cr industrial package | Himachal Prade...
Judge must speak through judgment: Kiren Rijiju
Says Collegium system ‘alien’ to Constitution, govt appointe...