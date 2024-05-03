Congress regime anti-people, shut over 1,000 institutions: Ex-CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 2

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said that fearing defeat, no Congress leader, minister and MLA was ready to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

Thakur, while addressing a ‘Panna Pramukh’ Sammelan in Rohru, said, “The government has failed to fulfil the guarantees the Congress had made to people at time of the Assembly elections. Neither the public, nor ministers or Congress MLAs are happy with the government even as the Chief Minister makes tall claims of running Sukh ki Sarkar.” BJP candidate for the Shimla Lok Sabha seat Suresh Kashyap and Chopal MLA Balbir Verma also attended the programme.

He alleged that the Congress regime was anti-people as it had shut more than 1,000 institutions that the previous BJP government had opened. “It is time for people to give a befitting reply to the Congress for its anti-people policies and closing health and educational institutions in far-flung areas of the state,” he added.

Thakur said the BJP had given no guarantee at the time of the Assembly elections but later our government launched several welfare schemes like Himcare, providing free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. “It is for everyone to see that the work on roads and the buildings of hospitals and schools has come to a standstill all over state,” he alleged.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Jai Ram Thakur #Lok Sabha #Shimla