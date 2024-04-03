Congress regime on ventilator, its days numbered: Rajeev Bindal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 2

State BJP president Rajeev Bindal today said the six Congress legislators had revolted against their government as it had miserably failed to fulfil the promises made to the people.

Addressing a press conference here today, Bindal said the Congress government was on ventilator and its days were numbered. “The results of the four Lok Sabha seats and the six Assembly by-polls will change the political scenario of the state,” said Bindal. He said many people were joining the BJP due to the leadership of PM Modi.

Bindal said the strength of the Congress in the Assembly had down come down from 40 to 34 even though the Chief Minister, ministers and other leaders were saying that their government would complete its full term.

He said the Sukhu-led Congress regime cried hoarse about the state’s financial position and kept cursing the previous BJP regime for this.

“The government has taken Rs 18,000-crore loan in 15 months, putting more debt on the state but all development works had come to a standstill,” he said. He said the development projects being implemented in the state were due to the liberal funding by the Modi-led BJP regime.

He said Rs 1,782 crore, 21,000 houses and Rs 1,000 crore under MNREGA was provided by the Centre to Himachal when the state witnessed rains and floods. He said people had now seen through the false promises of the Congress government and every section of society was today protesting on the road.

Indu Verma, wife of former MLA from Theog Rakesh Verma, joined the BJP at the party office today. She had also contested the 2022 Assembly election as an Independent candidate.

She said she was happy to return to the party fold along with her supporters. Bindal said Congress was able to come power by making false guarantees which had not been fulfilled after 14 month-rule.

