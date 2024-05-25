Congress-ruled states plan to cut SC, ST quota: Anurag

Our Correspondent

UNA, MAY 24

Union Minister Anurag Thakur today said that the Congress-ruled states had proposed cutting the reservation quota of SCs, STs and OBCs by 5 per cent and questioned whether Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu will also follow the same formula.

The Union Minister addressed a series of election meetings in the Kutlehar Assembly segment. He said the Chief Minister did not oppose proposals mooted by the governments of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka to reduce the reservation for weaker sections. He added the Congress always opposed Dr BR Ambedkar and put an end to his political career He alleged that now, the party was bent upon undoing his efforts of uplifting the poor sections of society.

Anurag said that the Congress had proposed religion-based reservation in an effort to appease a section of society. He added this was an attempt to divide the nation on religious lines.

Anurag counted various development schemes and projects initiated by the Narendra Modi government during the past 10 years. He said the BJP would come to power for the third time under the leadership of Narendra Modi and the party would continue to strengthen the country on all fronts. BJP candidate for the Kutlehar byelection Davinder Bhutto accompanied him.

#Anurag Thakur #Congress #Sukhvinder Sukhu #Una