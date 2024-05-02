Congress shut 1,500 institutions opened by BJP, says Kashyap

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 1

BJP candidate for the Shimla Lok Sabha seat Suresh Kashyap today said the people of India had made up their mind to vote for the BJP to ensure that Narendra Modi become the Prime Minister for the third time.

“Every vote matters and the whole-hearted support to BJP will ensure that Modi becomes PM,” he said while speaking at the Panna Pramukh meeting in Theog Assembly segment of Shimla district today today.

“The credit of getting the Ram Mandir constructed, abolition of Article 370, 33 per cent reservation to women, ending the practice of triple talaq in the interest of Muslim women, etc, goes solely to Modi,” he said.

He exhorted voters to go from door to door and appeal for votes so that every person came forward and voted for BJP. “Ensuring BJP victory from Shimla seat would mean making Modi Prime Minister for the third consecutive time, which is the need of the hour,” he remarked.

Kashyap said that as a result of the work done by the double-engine government of the BJP in the last five years, many institutions were opened in the state, including schools, colleges, hospitals, primary health centres and government offices. “The Congress which gained power on the basis of false guarantees has not done any development work in the state in these 16 months,” he said.

He said, on the contrary, the Congress regime closed more than 1,500 institutions opened by the previous BJP regime in public interest. He said all development works had come to a standstill. The state was under a debt of over Rs 80,000 crore, while the state government was raising more loans.

