Congress stages protest against ‘anti-women’ policies of BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 5

State Mahila Congress today protested against the anti-women policies of the Central government and the incidents of sexual exploitation and abuse against women. State Mahila Congress president Zainab Chandel alleged that the incidents of crime and misconduct against women had increased across the country during the 10-year tenure of the Modi-led government.

Listing the infamous sexual incidents of Hathras, Unnao, Manipur etc. Chandel alleged that the perpetrators of these crimes were roaming around freely. She said the BJP’s slogan of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ was hollow and atrocities against women in the country were rising.

Chandel also slammed the BJP over the alleged sexual exploitation of women by NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna in Karnataka. “Instead of taking action against such criminals, the BJP sought votes for him. He should be brought to India soon and strict action should be taken against him,” she said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Shimla