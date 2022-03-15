Congress state secretary joins AAP

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, March 14

In a blow to the Congress, party’s state secretary and former chairman, Zila Parishad, Dharampal Chauhan today joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. He attained the party’s membership by the state in-charge Ratnesh Gupta in Delhi where the organisational chairman Satish Thakur was also present.

Chauhan, who hails from Doon Assembly segment, said, “AAP is the lone party which has given a thought to the common man’s problems and delivered on its poll promises. This has inspired me to join the AAP.”

Lauding Delhi Chief Minister and party’s convener Arvind Kejriwal, Chauhan said, “Kejriwal is not only the leader of the masses but his working and approach is laudable.”

He flayed the Congress party for its policies and said, “Though I’ve remained on various party positions in the Congress but today I’ve resigned from the secretary’s post to join AAP. Dynast leaders in the Congress were doing no good to the party or the country.”