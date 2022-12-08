 Congress thanks people on Himachal victory; Rahul says every promise made to public will be fulfilled : The Tribune India

Congress now will be in power in three states on its own and in as many others—Jharkhand, Bihar, Tamil Nadu—in alliance

Congress workers celebrates the partys victory in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kullu, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, December 8

With the Congress winning the Himachal Pradesh elections on Thursday, party leaders thanked the people of state for reposing faith in it and giving a clear mandate.

“This victory is of all of you. Thank you Himachal Pradesh,” the party said in a tweet in Hindi from its official handle.

The Congress now will be in power in three states on its own and in as many others—Jharkhand, Bihar, Tamil Nadu—in alliance.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated the people of Himachal and credited them and party leaders for the victory of his party.

He said Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has also helped in this win and thanked former Congress president Sonia Gandhi for her support in these elections. He said it is a long journey ahead and “we will all sit together and discuss the way forward”.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, “Heartfelt thanks to the people of Himachal Pradesh for this decisive victory. Hearty congratulations to all Congress workers and leaders. Your hard work and dedication are truly behind this victory,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

“I assure you again, every promise made to the public will be fulfilled at the earliest,” Gandhi added.

Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said his party would protect its MLAs from the fear of poaching by the BJP. Baghel was the party’s senior observer for Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh congratulated the people of the state for the party’s victory in the state.

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people of Himachal and party workers for the huge victory of the Congress in Himachal assembly elections. This is the victory of all of you,” Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath said, “The beauty of democracy lies not in the power of any party but in the power of the people.” AICC in-charge for party affairs in Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla said the party workers did well and thanked all the leaders for campaigning in the elections.

Senior Congress leader and former union minister Anand Sharma hoped the Congress victory in Himachal Pradesh will have ripple effect in states going to poll next year.

He said he was happy that the people of Himachal Pradesh demonstrated wisdom and maturity to give the Congress a decisive victory and a stable majority.

“Delighted over the victory of Congress in my home state Himachal Pradesh. I thank our people, the voters and people of Himachal who have demonstrated wisdom and maturity to give Congress a decisive victory and stable majority,” he said.

“The victory will have resonance and a ripple effective in states that will go to elections next year,” he also said.

Sharma, a member of the G23 grouping, had campaigned for the party in Himachal assembly polls, but later had lamented that the party did not utilise his services well.

“Equally also congratulating all the Congress workers for their spirited campaign and not overwhelmed by BJP’s carpet bombing and unprecedented use of resources. Devbhomi has sent a message, loud and clear—withdraw the Agniveer scheme and restore the old pension scheme,” he said on Twitter.

He said a united congress will provide a government that will take forward the developmental agenda and fulfil the promises made to the people.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala congratulated people party workers.

“Truth and progress have won while lies and deceit have failed,” he said in a tweet in Hindi. The Congress has achieved a simple majority in Himachal Pradesh, winning 39 seats and leading in another.

