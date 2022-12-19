Congress thanksgiving rally in Dharamsala on December 21

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 18

The Congress has begun preparation for a thanksgiving rally to be addressed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu at Zorawar stadium of Dharamsala on December 21.

HPCC general secretary and MLA Shahpur Kewal Singh Pathania, while addressing a press conference here today, said that a target had given to its leaders to bring 15,000 people for the rally.

“We will welcome the new Chief Minister and also thank the people of Kangra district who have given a decisive mandate in favour of the Congress,” he said.

When asked whether some project would be announced for the Kangra region in the rally, Pathania said it was just a welcome and thanksgiving rally. “We would welcome the Chief Minister. It is only after welcome that some demands are made,” he said.

When asked if he was in race for a Cabinet berth, Pathania said he would be happy in whatever role the party gives him. “I am happy in decisive victory given to me by the people of Shahpur Assembly constituency where I have defeated two former ministers Sarveen Chaudhary and Vijai Singh Mankotia.” Pathania said that the Congress high command had made a ground level worker CM of Himachal. He has risen from a class representative in college to Chief Minister of the state.

The CM has already made his priorities clear that he was here to change the established systems and not just for making transfers. He has already ordered that MLAs would pay equal tariff in Himachal guest houses and not ordered mass transfers after coming to power, Pathania said.

#Congress #Dharamsala #Sukhvinder Sukhu