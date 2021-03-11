Congress to move Speaker over MLAs joining BJP

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 11

Two Independent MLAs joining the BJP is unconstitutional and contrary to the rules and the Congress has decided to challenge it. The party will soon file a petition with the Assembly Speaker, challenging their induction into the BJP, as the duo should have resigned before joining a political party, said HPCC president Pratibha Singh and Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri while addressing mediapersons here today.

Pratibha said that the AAP posed no challenge to the Congress in Himachal, as its government in Punjab had been exposed. “The people in Himachal do not accept AAP,” she added.

She said that there was no factionalism in the Congress and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chairman of the Congress Campaign Committee, could not join her in her tour to various districts owing to his pre-engagements. Asked about the lack of booth committees, the HPCC chief said that these committees would be constituted soon and need-based changes would also be made at the district level to strengthen the party organisation. She added that the state government had played with the future of unemployed youth, as the constable recruitment paper was leaked.

She said, “Police officials at various levels were involved in the recruitment paper leak scam and the government had played a cruel joke with the unemployed youth, who had taken loans for coaching for the exam”.

“The Congress had demanded the probe into the paper leak case to be handed over the CBI but there had been little progress till now. The Chief Minister has failed to extend any consolation to the affected youth”.

Pratibha said that the party would seek votes on developmental works initiated by the previous Congress government. The BJP government led by Jai Ram Thakur had failed to undertake development, she alleged.