 Congress to repeat all MLAs in Himachal Pradesh, no '1 family, 1 ticket' : The Tribune India

Congress to repeat all MLAs in Himachal Pradesh, no '1 family, 1 ticket'

Congress to repeat all MLAs in Himachal Pradesh, no '1 family, 1 ticket'

Pratibha Singh and Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 27

The Congress on Tuesday decided to field all its sitting MLAs in the upcoming Himachal Assembly poll with the central election committee chaired by party president Sonia Gandhi approving candidatures in 39 constituencies. These seats include 20 segments where the Congress has sitting legislators.

Will Pratibha take on Jai Ram thakur?

  • Central poll committee clears 39 names, including of 20 MLAs
  • Some leaders suggest Pratibha to take on CM Jai Ram in Seraj
  • Kaul Singh Thakur, daughter Champa may both be fielded
  • Manali may go to Bhuvaneshwar Gaur, son of ex-minister RK Gaur
  • From Banjar, former BJP state chief Khimi Ram may be fielded
  • No consensus on giving 2 ticket to Youth Congress leaders

Congress Legislature Party leader Mukesh Agnihotri will contest again from Haroli, campaign committee chief Sukhwinder Sukhu will defend Nadaun, deputy CLP leader Harshwardhan Chauhan will fight from Shillai, senior leader Asha Kumari from Dalhousie and Vikramaditya Singh, son of late CM Virbhadra Singh, from Shimla (Rural).

Having lost MLAs Lakhwinder Rana (Nalagarh) and Pawan Kajal (Kangra) to the BJP recently and fearing more desertions, the party was likely to skirt the “one family, one ticket” formula. Veteran leader Kaul Singh Thakur and his daughter Champa Thakur both were likely to contest from seats in the Mandi parliamentary segment. “Sonia Gandhi will go only by winnability,” a Congress source said.

With the party still looking for a suitable candidate against CM Jai Ram Thakur in Seraj (Mandi), a few leaders today suggested fielding Himachal unit chief and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh against the BJP stalwart. No decision was, however, taken.

Pratibha is learnt to have batted for party’s block president Hari Chand Sharma from Manali but the seat is likely to go to Bhuvaneshwar Gaur, son of former minister Raj Kishan Gaur. There was intense debate on the Banjar seat in Kullu where the Congress has settled for former BJP state chief Khimi Ram even as about a large number of supporters of Aditya Vikram Singh, the Congress leader who contested and lost the seat narrowly last time, were camping in Delhi and agitating at the AICC headquarters when the meeting was underway.

Despite heated discussions on giving at least two seats to the Himachal Youth Congress, no agreement was reached. Kinnaur, which Himachal Youth Congress (HYC) chief Nigam Bhandari is seeking, is likely to go to four-time MLA Jagat Singh Negi and Sarkaghat (Mandi), eyed by HYC working chief Yadupati, to former seven-time MLA and ex-minister Rangila Ram Rao, with the Congress in no position to take chances against an aggressive BJP.

Ambika Soni, Mohsina Kidwai, Girja Vyas, AK Antony, Mukul Wasnik, KC Venugopal, AICC Himachal in-charge Rajeev Shukla were among those present.

#sonia gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Airhostess locks man in room who raped her in her house and calls 112

2
Nation

'What was the hurry to conduct her last rites at night': Ankita Bhandari's mother now fears for her son's safety

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves confidence motion

4
Punjab

Punjab CM moves confidence motion in state Assembly, accuses BJP of bid to topple govt

5
Nation

Dhami in Delhi, second visit in past eight days, sparks off speculations amid public anger over shocking Ankita Bhandari murder

6
Nation

Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi; evacuation begins

7
Punjab

Congress opposes AAP govt's move to bring in confidence motion; Partap Bajwa demands FIR against Bhagwant Mann for 'misleading' House

8
Nation

Mallikarjun Kharge, Mukul Wasnik, Digvijaya Singh enter Congress presidential probables' race

9
Entertainment

This habit of Alia Bhatt annoys hubby Ranbir Kapoor…he is 'really struggling' while sleeping…

10
Chandigarh

Fraudsters use Chandigarh Mayor's display picture to extract money on WhatsApp

Don't Miss

View All
Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

Top News

Jaishankar raises visa delay issues with US; Blinken says he plan to address it

Jaishankar raises visa delay issues with US; Blinken says he plan to address it

US visa services are trying to clear a backlog after Washing...

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years

EAM, Blinken vow to deepen ties, but no meeting point on Russia

EAM S Jaishankar, Antony Blinken vow to deepen ties, but no meeting point on Russia

AAP puts minister Sarari on notice over ‘extortion’ clip

AAP puts Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari on notice over 'extortion' clip

May be dropped if found guilty

Not on agenda, still Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves trust vote

Not on agenda, still Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves trust vote

Opposition MLAs walk out | House adjourned thrice | Session ...


Cities

View All

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Lakhimpur incident: Farmers to block trains on October 3

Tarn Taran: PWD contractual staff up in arms

Amritsar IED case: PSPCL contractual employee held; had arranged logistics, shelter to key accused Yuvraj

Book violators, MTP wing officials for road damage, says Amritsar civic body

14 addicts escape from rehab centre

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

HC restrains AAP from making defamatory remarks against L-G

Delhi HC restrains AAP from making defamatory remarks against L-G

Delhi Excise Policy case: CBI arrests businessman Vijay Nair

Airhostess locks man in room who raped her in her house and calls 112

Delhi Police blocks 23 Twitter accounts for showing child pornographic content

AAP, its leaders made “defamatory” statements against Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena in reckless manner, HC directs taking down posts

Jalandhar: Court lets bank take over house owned by AAP MLA’s kin

Court lets bank take over house owned by AAP Jalandhar West MLA's kin

Rain exposes Urban Estate roads in Jalandhar

Man attacked, robbed by sister-in-law, her friend in Jalandhar

Jalandhar Model Town residents protest at dump site

Jalandhar MC inspector's movie to be screened at Italy film festival

Factory worker shot dead by assailants at Jaspal Bangar

Ludhiana: Factory worker shot dead by assailants at Jaspal Bangar village

Sidhwan Bet BDPO, block samiti chairman nabbed

17-year-old girl caught selling drugs in Ludhiana, 220-gm heroin seized

Healthy campus campaign to free educational institutions of drugs

Incessant showers pour misery on Ludhiana paddy growers

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University offers govt schoolteachers 100% fee exemption for all programmes

Four gangsters involved in sarpanch’s murder in Patiala arrested