Congress to restore old pension scheme in Himachal on return to power: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Dharamsala, November 4
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed a party rally in Nagrota Bagwan assembly constituency of Kangra district today. Speaking on the occasion, she said the Congress would implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) when it returns to power in state. “We have restored OPS in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and will now do it in Himachal. BJP has money to waive off loans of its rich friends but not give pension to employees,” she said.
Speaking about the Agniveer scheme for recruitment into Army, Priyanka said it was an insult to the martyrs of Himachal. “Army will now run on contract,” she remarked.
“I understand the spirit of Himachal people who belong to Veer Bhoomi as I have myself lost my father to terrorism,” she said.
While claiming that it was the Congress which created Himachal, she also remembered former CM Virbhadra Singh and former minister GS Bali during her address.
Priyanka said Congress has come out with its list of guarantees and they would be fulfilled on return to power.
HPCC president Pratibha Singh, CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri and other Congress leaders from Kangra were present in rally.
Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid obeisance at Mata Jawalamukhi temple.
