Congress turncoat Ravi loses security deposit, faces uncertain future

Mandi, June 5

Congress turncoat Ravi Thakur, who had contested the Assembly byelection from the Lahaul and Spiti seat on the BJP ticket, suffered a comprehensive defeat, giving rise to doubts over his political future. Ravi lost his security deposit, underscoring the challenges faced by the turncoats.

Ravi’s decision to switch allegiance to the BJP was met with rejection. He had previously held influential positions in the Congress and his defection was seen as a strategic move to bolster the BJP in the region. However, the outcome of the byelection has dealt a blow to Ravi’s ambitions and raised questions about the efficacy of political defections in securing electoral success.

Political observers were closely watching the Lahaul and Spiti byelection, given its potential to serve as a barometer of public sentiment. Ravi’s defeat by a significant margin signals a disconnect between his political aspirations and the voters’ preferences. Despite the BJP’s concerted efforts to rally support behind Ravi, voters favoured Congress candidate Anuradha Rana.

In the byelection, Anuradha Rana secured 9,414 votes, Independent candidate Ram Lal Markanda 7,454 votes while Ravi Thakur got mere 3,049 votes and lost his security deposit.

