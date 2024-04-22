Congress ‘uses’ Kangana Ranaut photo, BJP moves Election Commission

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 21

The BJP has filed a complaint against the Congress and the Hamirpur Youth Congress Club with the Election Commission of India (ECI) for allegedly posting an objectionable picture of Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate from the Mandi parliamentary constituency, on social media platforms.

In a letter to the ECI, the BJP has alleged that the Hamirpur Youth Congress Club allegedly posted Ranaut’s picture from her ‘artistic pursuits’ in order to portray her as a negative character among the people. Also, the letter alleged that “double meaning” remarks had been posted about the image.

Stating that it wasn’t the first time Congress leaders had made derogatory comments about Ranaut, the BJP has urged the ECI to initiate appropriate legal action against the Congress and the Hamirpur Youth Congress Club for “using objectionable, scandalous and offensive language”.

The BJP wrote that the derogatory remarks violated the mandatory guidelines of the model code of conduct. “Vile and vulgar remarks on social media platforms against Ranaut are clear infringement of her right to dignity and decency as envisaged in Chapter III of the Constitution,” the BJP said.

Alleging violations of the provisions of Indian Penal Code, 1860; Representation of People Act, 1951; and model code of conduct by the Congress leaders, the BJP claimed that the Congress had directed its various wings to tarnish the reputation of the actress through social media.

Previously, the BJP had lodged a complaint against Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate for a derogatory post on social media about Ranaut.

