 Congress will get clear majority in Himachal Pradesh: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu : The Tribune India

Congress will get clear majority in Himachal Pradesh: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu

Congress will get clear majority in Himachal Pradesh: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu

Senior Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu today said that the party would form a majority government in Himachal Pradesh and all MLAs would be eligible for Chief Minister’s post.



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, November 21

Senior Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu today said that the party would form a majority government in Himachal Pradesh and all MLAs would be eligible for Chief Minister’s post.

“We will form a full majority government in Himachal. We can also move towards a two-thirds majority,” said Sukhu, who was in the national capital to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh.

MLAs to decide who will be CM

I am working in the Congress for the past 40 years. From student politics to state politics, the party has always blessed me. It is natural for everyone to aspire for growth in politics but whatever happens will happen as per the will of the MLAs and the blessings of the party high command. Sukhwinder Sukhu, former HPCC president

Sukhu did not rule himself out of the race for the top post should the Congress get elected. He said, “I am working in the Congress for the past 40 years. From student politics to state politics, the party has always blessed me. It is natural for everyone to aspire for growth in politics but whatever happens will happen as per the will of the MLAs and the blessings of the high command,” he said when asked if he counts himself among potential Chief Minister faces.

On the BJP’s confidence about winning the state, he said, “The people of Himachal have defeated money and power this time. Every section of society was upset with the BJP government and the results would be there for all to see on December 8. The BJP remains confident even in loss because it has government at the Centre but its confidence in Himachal is a mere smokescreen.” He claimed that the BJP could not pacify rebels in the elections.

Sukhu exuded confidence that all rebels would join the Congress after the counting day. “All rebels, whether from the Congress or the BJP, will be on our side once votes are counted. The die has been cast,” he said.

The former Himachal Congress president, however, refrained from predicting the number of seats the party could win. “That will be known only in future. All I can say is we will have a two-thirds majority,” he said.

On the issue of Chief Minster’s post as a tricky point, Sukhu said, “No such friction will arise as there is no group left in the party after Virbhadra Singh’s demise. All MLAs will have claim to chief ministership as the main criterion for getting the top post is winning elections first. So, first you will have to become an MLA, then gain the confidence of the legislature party and the high command.”

On priorities should the party form government in Himachal, Sukhu said that the Congress would enact two laws in the state; “a transparency Act to declare assets and liabilities of MLAs and ministers on an annual basis and a responsibility Act to improve the quality of life of the people of the state.”

The BJP poll panel had a meeting in the state yesterday. Both Congress and BJP are claiming victory in Himachal. They are expecting to win over 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly.

#Congress #sukhwinder singh sukhu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

2
Delhi

Police questioning man who helped Shraddha's live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala to reach Delhi after murder

3
Nation

UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cut her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder

4
Entertainment

Watch: Nigerian singer Burna Boy meets Sidhu Moosewala’s parents in UK; presents this special gift to them

5
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

6
Ludhiana

Wool worth lakhs gutted as fire breaks out at Ludhiana factory

7
World

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warns of recession, advises people to avoid expensive purchases

8
Punjab

NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist Kulwinderjit alias ‘Khanpuria’; carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh

9
World

162 dead as strong earthquake topples houses in Indonesia's Java

10
Delhi

Social media celebrity 'Rowdy Bhati' dies in car crash in Greater Noida

Don't Miss

View All
Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal
Himachal

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Chandigarh ‘singing cop’ amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular ‘No parking’ song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

In a first, Himachal folk dance 'naati' performed in Canada's Parliament Hill
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts
Trending

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral
Trending

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official
Trending

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official

Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Top News

‘Enormous tragedy’, Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically

'Enormous tragedy', Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically

Asks HC to ensure proper probe, fix accountability and award...

Budget should focus on jobs, says India Inc

Budget should focus on jobs, says India Inc

Nirmala Sitharaman to hold meeting with state FMs on Friday

Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with ‘kid gloves’

Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with 'kid gloves'

No efforts to reach real culprits: SC

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Were opened with Central funding a decade ago | State was re...

Criminal Nexus: National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 18.7-crore fine for illegal mining in Yamunanagar

Criminal Nexus: NGT slaps Rs 18.7-crore fine for illegal mining in Yamunanagar

3 leaseholders accused of diverting flow of Yamuna


Cities

View All

Free eye check-up camp organised near Rayya

Temp dips, but poultry sales unchanged

Khalsa College Student clears NET

Tarn Taran: Woman poisoned, in-laws booked

Amritsar: Cop booked for celebratory firing

Employees demand regularisation of jobs

Bathinda: Employees demand regularisation of jobs

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Indefinite protest of SKM in Punjab enters Day 6

Bathinda: Rift in Congress comes to fore after announcement of DCC chief

11 of 75 had reacted ‘adversely’ to Propofol made by HP firm, ‘six’ died

PGI deaths: 11 of 75 had reacted 'adversely' to Propofol made by Himachal firm, 'six' died

Chandigarh set for 5G service rollout by New Year

ASI booked by Dera Bassi police for taking money from 'rape victim'

No need for Tribune flyover, High Court told

Panchkula club sealed for serving liquor sans permit

Manish Sisodia launches campaign for MCD poll

Manish Sisodia launches campaign for MCD poll

BJP releases 'sting video' showing AAP 'selling' ticket, Kejri's party terms it fake

Satyendar Jain moves court, seeks raw fruits, veggies in jail

Jalandhar administration suspends 391 arms licenses, 438 issued show cause notices

Jalandhar administration suspends 391 arms licenses, 438 issued show cause notices

Jalandhar cloth merchant murder: 3 arrested from UP’s Bahraich

Lohian councillor's daughter hangs self

Drug Hotspots: Easy ‘availability’ of chitta cause of concern in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar: Held-up water project troubles commuters on busy stretch from Kapurthala Chowk to HMV College

Major fire breaks out at yarn factory

Major fire breaks out at yarn factory

Rs 8.5 cr to be spent on modern fire equipment: Nijjar

Will not let AAP divide people in Punjab: Warring

Finally, work on Halwara int’l airport resumes after 8 months

District Ludhiana sees no fresh Covid case

Two arrested for gun posts on social media

Two arrested for gun posts on social media

No relief from dengue, dist sees 21 fresh cases

Patiala girl bags 1st place in state-level painting contest

Punjab's drive to recruit specialist doctors gets poor response

8-wkt victory for MAC team