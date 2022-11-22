Congress will get clear majority in Himachal Pradesh: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, November 21

Senior Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu today said that the party would form a majority government in Himachal Pradesh and all MLAs would be eligible for Chief Minister’s post.

“We will form a full majority government in Himachal. We can also move towards a two-thirds majority,” said Sukhu, who was in the national capital to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh.

MLAs to decide who will be CM I am working in the Congress for the past 40 years. From student politics to state politics, the party has always blessed me. It is natural for everyone to aspire for growth in politics but whatever happens will happen as per the will of the MLAs and the blessings of the party high command. Sukhwinder Sukhu, former HPCC president

Sukhu did not rule himself out of the race for the top post should the Congress get elected. He said, “I am working in the Congress for the past 40 years. From student politics to state politics, the party has always blessed me. It is natural for everyone to aspire for growth in politics but whatever happens will happen as per the will of the MLAs and the blessings of the high command,” he said when asked if he counts himself among potential Chief Minister faces.

On the BJP’s confidence about winning the state, he said, “The people of Himachal have defeated money and power this time. Every section of society was upset with the BJP government and the results would be there for all to see on December 8. The BJP remains confident even in loss because it has government at the Centre but its confidence in Himachal is a mere smokescreen.” He claimed that the BJP could not pacify rebels in the elections.

Sukhu exuded confidence that all rebels would join the Congress after the counting day. “All rebels, whether from the Congress or the BJP, will be on our side once votes are counted. The die has been cast,” he said.

The former Himachal Congress president, however, refrained from predicting the number of seats the party could win. “That will be known only in future. All I can say is we will have a two-thirds majority,” he said.

On the issue of Chief Minster’s post as a tricky point, Sukhu said, “No such friction will arise as there is no group left in the party after Virbhadra Singh’s demise. All MLAs will have claim to chief ministership as the main criterion for getting the top post is winning elections first. So, first you will have to become an MLA, then gain the confidence of the legislature party and the high command.”

On priorities should the party form government in Himachal, Sukhu said that the Congress would enact two laws in the state; “a transparency Act to declare assets and liabilities of MLAs and ministers on an annual basis and a responsibility Act to improve the quality of life of the people of the state.”

The BJP poll panel had a meeting in the state yesterday. Both Congress and BJP are claiming victory in Himachal. They are expecting to win over 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly.

